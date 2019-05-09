'Contempt': Are Dems Trying to 'Destroy Bill Barr' to Stop THIS from Happening?

WASHINGTON – The water is reaching a boiling point in Washington as the Trump administration and Democrats spar over the Mueller report. Democrats want the full un-redacted version but President Trump, who's invoked executive privilege, and Republicans say they're not going to get it.

Trump blasted Democrats at a campaign rally Wednesday night in Panama City, Florida.

"After two years, nothing. No collusion," said Trump. "Now the Democrats are saying, 'We want more'."

His comments come as his son, Donald Trump, Jr., is subpoenaed by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its own Russia investigation. They want to question him about his testimony to the committee on a meeting about a failed plan to build a Trump tower in Moscow.

That subpoena comes as the war between the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill ratchets up. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt of Congress.

"They are stonewalling the American people from all information," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), adding that the country faces a "constitutional crisis."

The White House is accusing Nadler of a "blatant abuse of power."

Republicans say Barr is required by law to withhold parts of the report that concern grand jury information, and in Wednesday's explosive hearing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) charged Democrats with trying to discredit Barr before a Justice Department report on how the intelligence agencies operated during the Russia investigation.

"I think it's all about trying to destroy Bill Barr because Democrats are nervous he's going to get to the bottom of everything," said Jordan.

The Justice Department has allowed a few top lawmakers to see a less redacted version of the Mueller report, but Democrats say that's not enough.

If the full House moves forward to hold Barr in contempt, this battle with the Trump administration is almost certain to get tied up in the courts.