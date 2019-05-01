Impeachment, 'Battle Axes,' Infrastructure: Can Dems and Trump Really Stick to $2T Deal?

Democratic leaders met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday to discuss rebuilding America's infrastructure, saying they share the same goal.

That includes building new roads, increasing broadband, and improving the power grid. They say the president agreed to invest $2-trillion into a new plan.

No one has explained how the massive spending plan would be paid for. But some top business groups and labor unions like the idea of increasing the federal gasoline tax, which is 18.3 cents a gallon right now.

Both House Speaker Nancy Selosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) say Tuesday's meeting with President Trump was productive.

Sen. Schumer said, "It was a very constructive meeting. It's clear that both the White House and all of us want to get something done on infrastructure in a big and bold way. And there was goodwill in this meeting, and that was different than some of the other meetings that we've had, which is a very good thing."

The president reportedly said he's ready to do a deal, even if it's not the 'typically Republican' thing to do.

"I think a deal can be had if everybody is willing to put their battle axes away for a period," said former Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA) who once served as chairman of the House's transportation committee.

It was a rare moment of agreement and bipartisanship, but it's unclear how long it will last with congressional Democrats ramping up their new investigations into Trump's finances and the Mueller report.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said it's not likely the administration will work with a Congress that's investigating the president.

"To have an impeachment hearing on Monday, say, and then to think you're going to talk infrastructure on Tuesday, that's not how the world works, let alone Washington, DC," Mulvaney said.

