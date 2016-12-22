Activists Warn Obama Not to Turn His Back on Israel

Pro-Israel activists are urging President Obama to veto a "destructive" anti-Israel United Nations resolution that would condemn the Jewish state for building communities in biblical Judea and Samaria.

The resolution would essentially make the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria "have no legal validity" and pressure Israel to stop building homes for Jewish families there.

The U.N. Security Council was expected to vote on the controversial resolution Thursday, but in a surprising turn of events, Egypt decided to postpone the vote.

Still, pro-Israel activists continue to rally behind the Jewish state, urging President Obama to make America's support for Israel clear on the international stage.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) released a statement urging "the Obama Administration to veto the destructive resolution now being prepared for consideration by the United National Security Council."

Pro-Palestinian Activists say the growth in settlements is endangering the goal of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel. However, AIPAC says it is the Palestinian leadership's refusal to meet Israel at the negotiating table is what endangers the creation of a Palestinian state.

"Unfortunately, Palestinian leadership has refused to return to talks with Israel and has continued to incite violence. A UNSC resolution would only reward this negative strategy and undermine efforts to truly pursue a lasting peace," AIPAC said.

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) agrees, saying instead of taking shots at Israel, the council should focus on bringing Palestinians and Israelis to the negotiating table.

"This one-sided anti-Israel resolution damages the cause of peace. The resolution was prepared by the Palestinian Authority to avoid entering into direct peace negotiations with Israel," the ZOA said. "The resolution would require uprooting 700,000 Jews from their homes, schools, farms, businesses and synagogues, which would be anti-Semitic and a humanitarian disaster."

It is no secret President Obama has had an icy relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but President-elect Donald Trump says he is committed to supporting Israel and also condemned the resolution.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," he said in a statement on Facebook. "This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis," Trump said.

