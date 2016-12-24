Church Gives 400 Children a Heartwarming Christmas Surprise

400 Children will be wearing brand new shoes this Christmas.

Rescue House church surprised a Mocksville, North Carolina school with a U-Haul truck full of free shoes.

The surprise was part of the church's end of the year service project.

"It's been on our hearts to do something for the children of Davie County and so we decided to do a shoe giveaway," Pastor Julie Miller told WFMY News 2.

The church negotiated with Under Armour to buy $22,000 worth of shoes for just $12,000.

They said they chose to bless William R. Davie Elementary school because there was a need and they had to fill it.

"It's near and dear to our hearts here in our community. We have some school teachers there that attend our church and they brought to our attention that there are some physical needs...we saw a need and we have to fill it," Miller said.

Miller went on to explain that some of the teachers who attend the church have had to buy shoes for their students and "take care of their physical needs on a regular basis."

Many of the students also rely on the school's free lunch program to eat during the day.

Today was the best kind of day. Special thanks to all who gave and served these families this morning! #RHShoeGiveaway #UnderArmour A photo posted by Rescue House Church (@rescuehousechurch) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

This shoe surprise is the biggest giveaway for Rescue House Church and they plan on impacting more lives in the future.