How The Donald Saved Christmas

A prominent Christian leader says President-elect Donald Trump is already making good on one of his promises: making it safe to say "Merry Christmas" again.

"The whole tone has shifted in this country since Nov. 8," Dr. Richard Land, president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary, told Charisma News. "In fact, just a few days after the election, I had several people say to me, 'Merry Christmas! Wow, it's okay to say that now!'"

"That is an anecdote that speaks to a larger truth, that President-elect Trump's win has dealt a serious blow to the totalitarian instincts, political correctness, progressivism and the extreme prejudice that is championed by that political correctness."

During his campaign, even in the sweltering heat of the summertime campaign stops, Trump was talking about Christmas. He tapped into the pent-up anger felt by millions of Americans over the perceived "War on Christmas" at our government's highest level, the White House, and the trickle-down impact of it throughout the American culture during the Obama administration.

Now, he's fulfilling his promise. During his "thank you" tour Trump is traveling the country speaking to the masses from a podium emblazoned with a big, red sign that reads, "Merry Christmas" -- words he also articulates to each audience, usually more than once during his speech. As if that's not enough, he is flanked by two Christmas trees on the stage. Those who are fortunate to receive a Christmas card from the Trump family will notice it says "Merry Christmas."

Contrast that to the current president, Barack Obama, whose family card sent this time of year omits the phrase, "Merry Christmas" as it has during the entire eight years of his presidency, instead opting for the politically correct, "Happy Holidays." There is no mention of Christmas, not even in the message, which according to The Washington Times reads, "As our family reflects on our many happy years spent in the White House, we are grateful for the friends we've made, the joy we've shared, and the gifts of kindness we've received. We wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season and a wonderful new year."

Christians helped put Trump over the finish line. An astounding 81 percent of white Evangelicals voted for the billionaire businessman.

"Our President-elect Trump will foster a federal government that is much more friendly to traditional beliefs about Christianity in the public square," Land said. "People are grateful for that, and they feel it—that the federal government will no longer be working as a public censor, and Americans are enjoying their newfound rights to communicate their true beliefs about Christmas. Mr. Trump has said we're free to say 'Merry Christmas' again. And so this is, broadly speaking, a win for cultural conservatism, which in America is intertwined with orthodox, traditional Christianity over progressivism and multi-culturalism."