ISIS: Turn Christmas into a 'Bloody Horror Movie'

The Islamic State is calling for lone wolf attacks against American Christians this holiday season. According to Vocative, the terror group posted a list of names and addresses of thousands of U.S. churches for "the sons of Islam" to attack.

The hit list was posted in the group's "Secrets of Jihadis" social media group with direction on how to use firearms and explosives.

The Islamic State posted another message, calling on lone wolf attacks in "crowded coffee shops, streets, markets and public places."

The group's call for jihad on social media is reminiscent of the attack on Berlin's Christmas market that left 12 people dead and injured 48 more.

German police identified Anis Amri as the suspect of the Berlin attack, linking him with terror cells in Tunisia and Germany. Authorities are still trying to hunt him down.

The terror group claimed responsibility for their deaths and is calling for more "bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year."

Police are ramping up security efforts to defend the U.S. against attacks like the one in Berlin.

New York City police have said they are preparing to defend the city against any terror attacks at the city's Christmas markets.

'Immediately after the German incident, we looked at what we always do which is you take the targeting overseas, you put the New York overlay and say "what similar targets exist?"' said John Miller, NYPD's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.

