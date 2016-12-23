New Houston DA is 'Cleaning House' of Planned Parenthood Cronies

Harris County, Texas is ground zero for one of the year’s biggest battles against abortion giant Planned Parenthood. It's the county where a grand jury indicted Center for Medical Progress investigators David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt after they exposed undercover videos of top Planned Parenthood officials allegedly discussing the illegal sale of baby body parts.

The charges were later dismissed and, eventually, so was the notorious district attorney during the case - Devon Anderson.

The newly elected D.A., Kim Ogg, is now in office and her first order of business is to scrub Harris County of corruption.

According to Operation Rescue, Ogg "has notified 40 prosecutors that their services are no longer needed."

One of those let go was Assistant District Attorney Sunni Mitchell, whose close connections with Planned Parenthood raised suspicions over the grand jury's indictment of Daleiden and Merritt.

Mitchell has been accused of allegedly leaking information from the "secret" grand jury process to Planned Parenthood to help them win the case.

In a sworn statement, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast attorney Josh Schaffer said that Mitchell bypassed a state directive in order to give him raw undercover footage taken by Daleiden and Merritt.

Another reason Anderson's office was under suspicion is because one of the prosecutors was "on the board of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast," the organization which was just recommended and referred for criminal prosecution by the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives.

Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson shared her thoughts on Ogg's actions, releasing the following statement:

"Kim Ogg fired by email 37 experienced prosecutors nine days before Christmas. With her first act as District Attorney, Ogg is endangering the citizens of Harris County. The dedicated prosecutors let go today had a combined 685 years of service."

"That is irresponsible," Ogg fired back, insisting, "This decision does not make people less safe. We are simply changing management. The business of the DA's will go on."