Santa vs Jesus Game Raises Brows

Christians are callling a Christmas board game that pits Santa Clause against Jesus offensive and even blasphemous.

The "Santa vs. Jesus" game began as a Kickstarter initiative but quickly grew to a become a best seller.

During the game, players are split up into two teams - team Santa or team Jesus. The goal is for one side to get the most believers and win the game.

Julian Miller, one of the game's creators, says the game's sales are "exceeding all expectations" and they are rushing to "keep up with demand."

However, the game has drawn a lot of criticism in recent days.

Many Christians say the game is blasphemous because it trivializes Jesus and his mission of salvation.

Danny Webster, a spokesman for the Evangelical Alliance says the game is offensive because it treats both Santa and Jesus as fairy tales or "fictional characters."

For Webster, this is especially dangerous in an age when many people do not believe Jesus actually existed, let alone is the Savior of the world.

With over four out of 10 people in the U.K. mistakenly thinking that Jesus was not a real historical person, this game won't help correct that," Webster stated.

He says Christmas is about celebrating Jesus' actual birth, not a fictional character.

"At its heart Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Jesus and the gift of life He brings. Santa comes from the story of St. Nicholas who as a Christian bishop was generous to the poor and was very happy to have Christ as his king," Webster says.

