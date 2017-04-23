Anne Graham Lotz Delivers Message to Warn America to Stop Being 'Politically Correct'

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz has warned that the United States is "disintegrating into anger, anarchy, division" because of its "rejection of God."



The daughter of evangelist Billy Graham and founder of AnGeL Ministries told the Biblical Recorder in an interview that prayer is America's answer.



"We need God. Our nation is unraveling ...The polarization seems to be paralyzing our government. There seems to be little civil discourse and lots of chaos and confusion. At the same time, we are being threatened by terrorists who are dedicated to destroying us," Lotz said.



"God has promised to hear us, forgive us and heal us on the condition that we pray. Therefore prayer is essential. It is not an option, it is a necessity," she added.



Last year Lotz became the chairman for the National Day of Prayer Task Force (NDP), and she was asked whether the organization pushes nationalism over Christian ideals.



"There have been times when the confusion has been understandable. Yet, as a nation, we seem to have lost our identity. We are one nation, under God. Not just any god. But the living God. The Creator. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The Father of Jesus Christ," she said.



She added that being politically correct has caused the nation to forsakes it morals.



"Our national motto is 'In God We Trust,'" she said. "But in our rhetoric, our political correctness, our desire to be inclusive and tolerant, and even in some of our legislation, we are rejecting the God of our fathers, abandoning His moral laws, principles, and values."



Lotz has longed warned that America is walking away from God.



"God clearly warns us that if we forsake Him, He will forsake us. I believe God is in the process of removing His hand of blessing from America," she said. "It's imperative for our own survival as a nation that we return to Him before it's too late, and plead with Him to return to us."



