Conservative and Pro-choice Commentator Tomi Lahren Sues Glenn Beck and The Blaze

Tomi Lahren, known for her "political rants" on The Blaze has been silent since her appearance on ABC's, The View.

Media rumors claim Lahren was suspended after she called herself pro-choice on the show.

"I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies," she said.

Lahren's lawsuit, filed Friday in Dallas County, claims her show was canceled after she made the pro-choice comment on the ABC talk show

However, The Blaze wanted to keep paying Lahren. The lawsuit reads: "presumably hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct" in breaking her two year employment contract, which was to go through September 30 of this year, according to the Dallas morning News.

A PR spokeswoman for the Blaze says she is not terminated and put out this statement:

"It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her."

The suit also says that Lahren cannot get access to her Facebook page, where she has 4.2 million followers.

The suit says this action has "irreparably harmed" Lahren.

Lahren is asking a judge to grant her a temporary restraining order, that would let her speak freely and block the Blaze from destroying evidence related to the incident.

She recently tweeted seeming to refer to her situation:

"Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts"