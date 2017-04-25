Atheists Are Trying to Kill This Decades Old West Va. Bible Program

A weekly Bible class offered in the public schools of Mercer County, West Virginia is a decades-old tradition.

It's offered during the school day – something that's unheard of these days – but the program, which gives Bible teaching for 30 minutes a week in elementary school and 45 minutes a week in middle school, has widespread support.

It isn't mandatory but nearly every child attends. Parents and community members raise nearly $500,000 a year to pay for the program.

Now the Bible class is facing a legal challenge. Two residents with school-aged children say the program violates the First Amendment and the West Virginia Constitution.

The lawsuit charges that the Bible class, "advances and endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students," according to a report in The Washington Post.

Advocates of the class point out that it's elective – no one is required to attend.

"My experience with it has been very positive. I've never known of anyone who has been pressured or felt ostracized," said the Rev. David W. Dockery, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Princeton. "Any time God's word can be proclaimed is beneficial and is a good thing."

Courtney Tolliver, a teacher in the district, says it teaches the children who attend much more than popular bible stories.

"It's not teaching religion, but it teaches character and respect and how important it is to tell the truth," she said. "The kids love it and the ones who don't participate aren't made to feel left out," said Tolliver.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Elizabeth Deal, says that she understands the class is optional, but there are no alternative activities offered for those who choose not to go. She says her daughter was told to sit in the computer lab or to read a book.

Deal says one student saw her daughter reading "Harry Potter" and said, "You don't need to be reading this. You need to be reading the Bible."

According to The Washington Post, Deal joined the suit because she believes strongly in the separation of church and state. "When something is wrong," she said, "you have to stand up against it."

The First Liberty Institute is representing the Mercer school district. They say the main objective is to allow the Bible course to remain as an elective while making sure it complies with the law.

