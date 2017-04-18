Locked and Loaded Muslim Man Attends Christian Conference, Makes Facebook Live Threats

Facebook is becoming the tool of choice for people who want to broadcast threats, murders, and even their own deaths on social media.

The story is no different for self-described Muslim Ehab Jaber, who allegedly went live on his Facebook page with disturbing threats towards attendees of a Christian conference.

The Facebook live video shows Jaber holding up a copy of the Koran before scanning a crowd of believers at the Worldview Weekend rally in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. An estimated 500 men, women, and children attended the event, not realizing they were secretly being recorded by Jaber.

One of the event's off duty police officer noticed Jaber's actions and asked him to abide by event rules and stop filming the conference. When the officer asks for his name, Jaber lied, calling himself "John Smith, the Muslim John Smith."

Jaber eventually left the event but the Facebook saga was far from over. He later posted two more Facebook live videos of himself sitting in a car parked outside the conference. He pulled out several weapons and repeatedly told the camera "be scared" and "be terrified." He taunted the Christians in a speech laced with profanity.

According to event coordinators, no charges were filed against Jaber, since South Dakota allows for open carry. Police later told several media outlets Jaber also had a concealed carry permit.