‘Pretty Rare’: Twin Sisters Born With Different Skin Colors Celebrate 1st Birthdays

The twin girls who made headline due to their differing complexions have just celebrated their first birthdays.

Fraternal twins Kalani and Jarani were born in in April 2016 to biracial parents. Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, and Jarani has brown skin and brown eyes.

READ: Best Buds: Sonogram Shows Twins Kissing Inside the Womb

To celebrate their birthday on Sunday, their parents commissioned a photo shoot, WGNO reported.

Their mother, Whitney Meyer, has been posting photos of her own to social media. She posted a snap of the entire family celebrating the twin’s birthday at their home in Quincy, Illinois.

With fraternal twins, each baby inherits a different combination of genes from the parents.

Dr. Angela Bianco, a board certified maternal fetal specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, said it’s a “pretty rare occurrence” to have twins that look so different.

“It certainly can happen with biracial couples and it’s really just a matter of chance,” Bianco told ABC News. “By virtue of chance, one twin can inherit more DNA from a specific parent in contrast to its co-twin and that DNA can code or translate for things like skin color and eye color and can then result in very different physical attributes.”

Like Faithwire on Facebook

The twins father, Thomas Dean, said he never thought he would have a child with blue eyes.

“Never in a million years would I [have] imagined” having a daughter with blue eyes and a lighter complexion, dad Tomas Dean told ABC News in January.

Meyer said at the time that she always dresses her girls the same or else people don’t know that they’re twins.

On Sunday, the pair was dressed in matching ballerina tutus – Kalani in pink and Jarani in purple.

The twin’s appearances aren’t the only differences they have. While Kalani is always on the go, Jarani is more interested in eating than crawling, the parents told KHQA in January.

(H/T: WGNO)

Other Must-Read Stories:

—What are the Odds? Wisconsin Couple Who Adopted 2 Sets of Twins Has Twins of Their Own

—‘She Made Sure Those Babies Would Live’: Mom With Cancer Sacrifices to Save Twins

—Meet These ‘Little Miracles’ — Identical Twins Born at 23 Weeks Who Are Scotland’s Youngest-Ever Surviving Twins

—Beautiful: Two Years After Losing Both Young Children, Couple Announces They’re Pregnant… With TWINS!

—Bush Twins Publish Touching Letter to Sasha and Malia Obama: ‘You Have Lived Through the Unbelievable Pressure of the White House’

Faithwire Staff

Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.