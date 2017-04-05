Muslim Professor's Court Case Against Christian Student Dismissed

A Muslim professor at Rollins College accused of making anti-Christian statements voluntarily withdrew her court case against Marshall Polston, the conservative Christian student who challenged her statements.

An Orange County, Florida, Ninth Circuit Court clerk confirmed to CBN News that a judge dismissed the case. Humanities Professor Areeje Zufari had requested a temporary injunction for protection against alleged stalking by Polston.

The court clerk told CBN News the judge dismissed the case after Ms. Zufari failed to appear at a scheduled hearing. She had filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with the Clerk of the Court on April 4, 2017, asking that her case be dismissed.

Polston said there was no evidence that he had stalked the professor and that she had fabricated the allegations against him. Zufari orinally sought the protective order after Polston challenged her for allegedly stating in class that the disciples didn't believe Jesus was God and that the crucifixion was a hoax.

Eventually, Zufari reported Polston to the "Dean of Safety," claiming she felt unsafe to even conduct class.

Polston also reported that he was challenged by a radical Muslim student who suggested a "good punishment for gays, adulterers, and thieves was the removal of a certain body part, as determined by Sharia law."

Polston said the radical statement unnerved him and several other classmates, but said it was only Polston's responses that were reported to school authorities, leading to a meeting with the Dean where he was informed that his behavior was making the campus "unsafe."

The school suspended Polston from all classes and college activities but later reinstated him, saying in a letter that he had not crossed the threshold of violating the college's Code of Community Standards.

The letter said evidence presented did show that Polston had been "aggressive, disrespectful and at times vulgar in multiple verbal and electronic communications with faculty, staff and students."

CBN News has been unable to contact Zufari for comment. She has refused to respond to other media requests.

Rollins College is located in Winter Park, Florida.