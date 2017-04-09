NC Church Severs Ties With Boy Scouts of America Over Transgender Policy

Another church is severing its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America over its controversial decision to allow transgender scouts.

Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of North Carolina says it will no longer host its local Scout Troop.

In a letter sent to the Charlotte Observer the church states in part:

"Due to decisions by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) regarding matters of homosexuality and gender identity... the church has determined that our church can no longer continue as partners."

The statement goes on to say,"Quite simply, we cannot partner with an organization that embraces what God's Word clearly labels as sin."

The scout's troop leader told WSOCTV that the church is the perfect place to hold the meetings and "reach young children to bring them to God."

As CBN News first reported in January, the Boy Scouts of America decided to change its policy and allow transgender girls, or girls who identify as boys to join troops.

"That approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state," said BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos.

Originally, the scouts only accepted members based on the gender on their birth certificate. They have since fallen in line with the same policy as the Girl Scouts, accepting children based on their gender identity.

The church has allowed the troop to continue using its facility until the end of they year allowing them time to find a replacement.

