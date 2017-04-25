Need Filthy Jeans? $425 at Nordstrom

For more, follow Dale on Twitter @DaleHurd and at Facebook.com/DaleHurdNews



Do nice clothes make you feel empty? Soulless? Are you haunted by a desperate need to feel like a working man? Luxury retailer Nordstrom has the answer.

Filthy, mud-caked men's jeans for a cool $425.

Nordstrom describes them as "Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The jeans have drawn widespread mockery, with "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe saying they "look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job… made for people who don't."

Rowe called the dirty trousers "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic—not iconic."

Reviews on the Nordstrom website reportedly ranged from derision to disbelief , with one saying, "These are great! Now that I'm unemployed I can still look employed with minimal effort."

Another asked, "Are you intending to poke fun at working class folks?"

The product page when last checked was showing no comments. Where'd they go, into Nordstrom public relations' washing machine?

Today's society with its economy of superabundance and soft, unchallenged people reminds me more and more of something filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola said at Cannes when describing what went wrong on the set of his film 'Apocalypse Now.'

"We had access to too much money...and little by little we went insane."