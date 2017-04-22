Olympic Gold Medalist Thanks God for 'Little Miracle'

Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson is thanking God for answering her prayers after years of struggling to conceive a child with her husband, Mark Caldwell.

Patterson, 29, won the 2004 all-around gymnastics championship in Athens, Greece. Earlier this week, she announced that she and Caldwell will be expecting their first "little miracle".

Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us. Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017! Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood!"For this child I have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart" 1 Samuel 1:27 A post shared by Carly Patterson Caldwell (@carlypatterson04) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

She wrote that they "struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us."

"Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017!" she said. "Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood!"

Patterson added 1 Samuel 1:27 to her post.

"For this child I have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart," it reads.

Patterson also shared her sonogram pictures.

"Our sweet little babe #15weekspregnant," she wrote.