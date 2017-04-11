Pastor Mentored by T.D. Jakes Accused of an Affair

There are reports that a popular pastor and mentee of Bishop T.D. Jakes had an extra-marital affair with his "spiritual daughter."

Pastor Chris Hill of the Potter's House in Dever has been accused of having an affair with Shirnae McFarlane, a married church employee and his goddaughter.

CBN News reached out to the church for comment and received the following statement.

"Pastor Chris Hill is taking several weeks away from the church to work on family issues. We feel that it would be inappropriate for us to comment in more detail at this time, but we ask you to join us in prayer for the family. As more information becomes available, we will keep our church members updated and our services are continuing as scheduled."



Allegations of the affair were reportedly made in a mass text message sent by Hill's wife of more than 20 years, Joy, to members of his mega-church in Colorado.

In the text to church leadership, Joy Hill alleged that she was able to prove that her husband had an affair with their goddaughter Shirnae McFarlene.

There are also reports that Hill has been removed from Bishop Jake's International Pastors and Leaders Conference set for April 27-29.

Hill's church is an expansion of The Potter's House of Dallas founded by Bishop T.D. Jakes.