Pastor Scores Big Win for Prayer in Public Schools in Florida

A bill that aims to protect religious expression in Florida's public schools has passed the state's House of Representatives.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels (D-Jacksonville) a pastor who introduced the measure, live-streamed passage of the bill on her Facebook page .

House Bill 303 grants students, parents and school officials wider protections when expressing their religious beliefs in public schools. Under the measure students in the state's public schools will be permitted to engage in prayer and school personnel will be allowed to participate in student-led prayers.

It also bars school districts from discriminating against students, parents and school personnel on the basis of religious expression.

Supporters say the measure is in response to the tightening of free speech rights in schools, "including prohibiting students from wearing crosses as jewelry, or chiding students who want to include religious figures in their academic work," the Associated Press reports.

Rep. Daniels is also an author and founder of Spoken Word Ministries, Kimberly Daniels Ministries and World Bible College, according to her web site.

Her testimony has been featured on the 700 Club.

A companion measure was previously approved by the Florida Senate.

