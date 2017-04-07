Revival Hits North Carolina Again: 'The Power of God was so Strong'

CBN News spoke with Pastor Chris Rumfelt, the pastor of the North Carolina church hosting the Christian Unity Revival, now in its 7th week. Watch the interview above.

Revival has once again come to the state of North Carolina as thousands are meeting at First Free Will Baptist Church in Hayesville, North Carolina.

The Christian Unity Revival is in its seventh week. The church's pastor tells CBN News that salvations and miracles are taking place at services held nightly, Sunday through Friday.

"It's just an outpouring of the Spirit of God," shared Senior Pastor Chris Rumfelt. "Churches have come together."



Rumfelt says the Revival actually had its beginnings in a time of prayer eight years ago, when churches came together to pray against a state alcohol referendum.

"We began to pray that God would stop that from happening," he explained. "We did not win the vote, but what did happen out of that, God brought unity to the churches, and each year since then, our church has hosted the meeting."

Rumfelt tells CBN News that the Revival has resulted in a harvest of salvations.

"Eighty-five souls have come to know Jesus Christ and over 60 online," he shared. "And many of them were Muslim that come to know the Lord. It's a God thing... what's happening."

Rumfelt says miracles are happening at the Revival as well.

"There was a lady in the first week of the meeting, came up, and she said, 'I have a tumor in my right knee, and I can barely walk, and I'm calling on the elders of the church to pray for me -- that God would touch me,'" the pastor said.

"And we laid hands on her just like the Bible teaches from James, chapter 5, and through that prayer, that lady has not hardly missed a night of the meeting. God touched her and healed her," he continued.

Rumfelt also shared a powerful story about a man who attended the Revival with back problems and could barely stand up.

"And this man came forward to actually pray with me," he told CBN News. "I was under the anointing so heavily, I could not even hardly stand up. The power of God was so strong in the service.

"And I didn't know where this man's back was hurting," Rumfelt continued. "I had heard that he had been having some back issues, but God directed my hand on the very spot where this man was hurting during that prayer as he was praying for me, and I just happened to touch him.

"And God brought revelation to me that this man had been healed," the pastor shared. "I felt that healing come out, and I said... 'You're healed in the Name of Jesus.'

"And he began to laugh and began to cry and stood before the congregation and said, 'God touched me and healed my back just a few minutes ago,'" Rumfelt continued.

"And we just give God the glory for that," he said.

Rumfelt says the church is live streaming the Revival through its website and Facebook page. He tells CBN News that anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 people watch it online each night.

Hayesville is a small town located in western North Carolina on the Georgia state line.