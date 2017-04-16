Thousands Gather on Lincoln Memorial to 'Celebrate the Name of Jesus'

Thousands of believers gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday.

Captial Church in Leesburg, Va held the special sunrise service in Washington D.C. and close to 1,700 people joined to worship, pray, and hear a sermon from the church's founder, Pastor Amos Dodge.

"19 centuries, now we push into 20, have come and gone and he is the central figure of the human race," he shared during his message.

"All the armies that have ever marched. All the navies that have ever sailed. All the parliaments that have ever sat. All the kings that have ever reigned, put together, have not affected the life of man on earth as much as this one solitary life," he added.

99-year-old Clarice Bailey was in the crowd listening to the sermon. She has been attending the sunrise service for the last 14 years and told CBN News she travels from West Virginia each year.

"It is encouraging and uplifting," she said.

Virginia resident Haendel Paul said attending the service have become a tradition. He explained what Easter means to him.

"To me, it means God is risen and for all the things he has done for so many people...I'm grateful and this is what Easter is about...being here and celebrating the name of Jesus," he said.