Tim Tebow Hits a Home Run in First at Bat in the Minors

Tim Tebow stole the spotlight by hitting a homerun in his first minor league baseball game.

The Heisman trophy winner and former NFL player hopes to propel himself to the major leagues in baseball.

"It was just one day. One opportunity – the first of a lot of games," said Tebow.

Tebow's two-run homer in the second inning helped his team, the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies, a Class- A affiliate of the New York Mets win 14-7 over the Augusta (Ga.) GreenJackets on Thursday.

Overall, however, his peformance at the plate was lacking, as he grounded out once and struck out three times.

"It's never as good as it seems. It's never as bad as it seems, right?" he said. "You can go from a first at-bat home run to striking out. Don't get caught up in the little things, the things people are saying when I leave here, and social media, or whatever y'all write — no offense, but I won't read it," Tebow says.

Watch his first at-bat here: