Top Candy Makers Scrub 'Easter' From Packaging

Grocery store aisles are lined with chocolate candy bunnies, jelly beans, and marshmallow Peeps, but one thing is missing--the word "Easter."

Hershey's, M&M's, Lindor, Russell Stover, Dove, Rolo, and Twix have all produced Easter themed candy without mentioning the word on the front of their candy, according to a press release from the Liberty Counsel.

"Just as companies were trying to profit from Christmas while ignoring the reason for the celebration, now companies are targeting the Christian aspects of Easter and removing them," Mat Staver, Founder, and Chairman of Liberty Counsel said.

Earlier this month, Cadbury dropped the word "Easter" from the advertising of its annual "Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt" in England. As CBN News reported, the new "Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt" caused an uproar in the church and the government.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is a daughter of a Vicar, expressed deep concerns over the name change.

"I think the stance they've taken is absolutely ridiculous and I don't know what they're thinking about frankly. Easter's very important, it's important to me, it's a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world. So, I think what the National Trust is doing is frankly just ridiculous," she said.

Church members protested the move and the National Trust, which hosted the egg hunt, updated its website to include the word Easter on a page advertising the event.

David Marshall, CEO of the Meaningful Chocolate Co. in Manchester, England, told Religion News Services that within the last five years U.K candy companies have dropped the word from their advertising.

"More than 80 million chocolate Easter eggs are sold every year in the U.K., but over the past five years some manufacturers have either removed the word 'Easter' from their boxes, calling them just chocolate eggs, or reduced the word in size and put it on the back of the box," he said.

U.S. candy manufacturers appear to be following suit and the Liberty Counsel expressed in a press statement that it is an attack on Christians.

"As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, there are believers who are targeted by terrorists for their faith during this holy season. It is shameful these companies are so insensitive or hostile to Christianity by censoring the reason for the season on their candy wrappers," read the statement.

"You don't have to be a Christian to enjoy Easter candy and participate in Easter egg hunts. Easter activities are open to people of all faiths. It is disingenuous to think the word 'Easter' will keep children from enjoying their candy," Staver said.