Trump Launches Attack on Syria, Seeking God's Wisdom to Stop the 'Horror'

The United States blasted a Syrian air base with cruise missiles Thursday night in retaliation for this week's horrific chemical weapons attack against civilians.

It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president.

"Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children," Trump said in a statement following the attack. "No child of God should ever suffer such horror."

The president wants the surprise attack to send a strong message to the Syrian Government that the United States will not allow it to use banned chemical weapons.

"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons," he said. "Numerous previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all found and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies."

President Trump then called on the world to pray for Syria and to ask God for wisdom in dealing with a nation broken by civil war.

"Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syrian and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We asked for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who passed."

The strikes hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The missiles targeted the base's airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, officials said.

Syrian state TV reported a U.S. missile attack on a number of military targets and called the attack an "aggression." Many wonder if war could be looming in the future.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the airstrikes will send a strong message beyond Syria.

"In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated," Netanyahu said in a statement. "Israel fully supports President Trump's decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere.

The attack sparked mixed responses on Capitol Hill.

Senator Rand Paul criticized Trump for acting without getting Congressional approval.

"While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate," he said.

Meanwhile, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham applauded the strikes.

"We salute the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Armed Forces who carried out tonight's strikes in Syria. Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin's Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs," the senators said.