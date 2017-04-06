Watch Major Company’s Tear-Jerking Commercial That’s Being Praised for Being ‘Pro-Life’

A commercial released last month by Principal Financial Group, a global financial management firm, is being praised by at least one conservative news site for purportedly being “embedded with pro-life themes.”

The 1-minute spot, titled, “Graduation,” tells the story of a young man and woman who met at a restaurant, formed a relationship and suddenly had an unexpected pregnancy.

After receiving the news that they are expecting, the man quits school, goes out and gets a job and the two start their family.

From there, the commercial takes viewers through the subsequent years as couple’s baby son grows up; the spot concludes with a scene in which the proud mother watches her son — and her husband — graduate college on the same day.

Watch the video below:

“Life doesn’t always go according to plan,” reads a Principal Financial Group tagline at the end of the commercial. “We can help you plan for that.”

Outlets like Newsbusters see the ad, which has already attracted more than 1.5 million views, as perfectly illustrating the sacrifices people often make to help bring a life into this world. And, as the outlet noted, this isn’t the first time the financial company has released a similar spot.

Last year, the company released an ad about adoption. We’ll leave you with that below:

