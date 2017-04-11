Why David Daleiden Won't Stop Fighting the Abortion 'Goliath'

The battle between pro-life activist David Daleiden and Planned Parenthood is set and both are fighting to win.

The pro-life activist from the Center for Medical Progress made national headlines two years ago after leaking undercover footage of top Planned Parenthood officials allegedly discussing the illegal trafficking of baby body parts.

That sparked a long court battle that is far from over. Just last week, California's new Attorney General Xavier Becerra slammed Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress with 15 felony charges -- one for each of the 14 Planned Parenthood officials Daleiden interviewed, and one extra charge for conspiracy.

Becerra received campaign funding from the abortion giant, leading many to believe these charges are a political strike against Planned Parenthood's enemies.

"I know under the law I am innocent and I didn't do anything wrong," Daleiden said during a live webcast event Tuesday night.

Yet despite facing jail time for recording the controversial videos, he is happy the disturbing videos are back in the headlines again.



"The story is not over yet," Daleiden said. "They've brought it all back front and center again."

The not-for-profit Thomas More Society law firm will fight for David's freedom in the upcoming trial. Special Counsel Peter Breen says the stakes are the highest they've ever been.

"This is the highest stakes legal game," Breen said. "David and his team caused major damage to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry probably since Roe v. Wade.

We are walking a tightrope without a net."

Despite the high stakes, the attorneys and legal analysts standing behind Daleiden are confident.

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley said the case against Daleiden is "beyond weak."

"He is being persecuted for using very law-based efforts to expose corruption and criminality," he said.

While the legal battle may be long and hard, Daleiden said it has only given him more drive to bring down the nation's largest provider of abortions. He even said he is planning to release even more videos.

"I'm all in. We have more videos that have yet to be released and there are more battles that have yet to be fought," Daleiden said. "I'm not giving up."

Former CEO of 40 Days for Life David Bereit organized the webcast and called on Americans everywhere to help David fight the abortion Goliath.

"We need to pray fervently," he said. "Pray for truth, justice, and life to prevail."

Bereit encouraged everyone to spread the word about Daleiden's case with their friends and families. He also said people can give financially to pay for Daleiden's legal fees.