100 Officers Escort Fallen Cop's Son to Kindergarten

Police officers from across Texas saw to it that Kevin Will, Jr., did not go to his first day of kindergarten alone.

Great turnout this morning, as we walked Kevin Will Jr to his #firstdayofschool we will always be there for you Kevin @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/dngvHJxopX — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 22, 2017

In 2011, his father, an officer in the Houston Police Department, was killed while on duty.

"I think he was way overwhelmed today," Kevin's mother, Alisha Will, told The Houston Chronicle. "But he was excited about kindergarten, and I talked to him about the officers being here because his daddy couldn't."

The boy never knew his father, born three months after he was killed.

Standing in for his fallen daddy, nearly 100 officers took the five-year-old boy on his one-mile trek to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball.

The @houstonpolice Mounted Unit had a big surprise for Kevin Will Jr, as they walked him to his first day of school. pic.twitter.com/g3HmgkSGcn — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 22, 2017

Some officers made the trip on horseback and a helicopter escort followed overhead.

Alisha noted that her son may have lost his father, but he gained a family in his father's fellow officers

"He knows," she said, "that they'll always be there."

