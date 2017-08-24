Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

100 Officers Escort Fallen Cop's Son to Kindergarten

08-24-2017
Caitlin Burke
policeofficeras

Police officers from across Texas saw to it that Kevin Will, Jr., did not go to his first day of kindergarten alone.

 

 

In 2011, his father, an officer in the Houston Police Department, was killed while on duty.

"I think he was way overwhelmed today," Kevin's mother, Alisha Will, told The Houston Chronicle. "But he was excited about kindergarten, and I talked to him about the officers being here because his daddy couldn't."

The boy never knew his father, born three months after he was killed.

Standing in for his fallen daddy, nearly 100 officers took the five-year-old boy on his one-mile trek to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball.

 

 

Some officers made the trip on horseback and a helicopter escort followed overhead. 

Alisha noted that her son may have lost his father, but he gained a family in his father's fellow officers 

"He knows," she said, "that they'll always be there."
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles