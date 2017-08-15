Alveda King: These Riots Are Deja Vu, the Monuments Belong in Museums

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said watching events unfold in Charlottesville last weekend felt very familiar.

"It's almost like in a way deja vu with me being 67 years old and having lived through the civil rights movement. I'm very familiar with that energy," she said.

King's father. Rev. A.D. King, was a civil rights activist alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Alveda remembers her Birmingham family home being bombed as well as her father's church office in Louisville, Kentucky. During the open housing movement she spent time in jail.

King's take on Charlottesville: "It's easy to accomplish dark deeds in the midst of chaos." Her response? "I immediately began to pray."

King says the week-end further exposed the white supremacist movement for what it is and she believes that's a positive outcome.

She agrees with a number of other black conservative leaders who are defending the president's response to Charlottesville. At a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday leaders from CURE, a conservative policy group, rejected a question from reporters implying that the president is responsible for the country's racial divide.

The Christian Post reports that Rev. Derek McCoy, the head of the CURE National Clergy Network responded, "You are saying that the president is the instigator and I think that is absolutely wrong."

King told CBN News she supports the president's response to Charlottesville. She said after initial broad comments he gave a more targeted response, specifically condemning white supremacists and the KKK and neo-Nazis. That's in line historically she said with how presidents have responded to difficult events over the years.

King says the debate over where Confederate monuments belong has a simple answer: in museums.

"You don't erase someone's history," she told CBN News, but added "history lessons must always accompany these statues and images."

Star Parker, the president of CURE, told Fox News that she finds it ironic that liberals are calling for Confederate flags to come down when they want to raise rainbow flags symbolizing the LGBTQ movement. "These two flags represent the exact same thing," she said "that certain people groups are not welcome here."