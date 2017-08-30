'He Will Provide': Rescuers Obey the Voice of God to Save Devastated Houston Evacuees

Heavy rains and possible tornadoes from Tropical Storm Harvey are now threatening Louisiana. The storm has finally begun moving to the northeast, away from the inundated city of Houston.

But the damage has been done, and the flooding may still get worse in parts of Texas. President Donald Trump paid a visit to the Lone Star State on Tuesday to survey the ongoing devastation from the once Category 4 hurricane.

And CBN News visited the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston where some 9,000 people are seeking shelter. No one will be turned away, according to the Red Cross.

While the evacuees are thankful to be alive, they are worried about their future.

Many are here with only the clothes on their backs after losing their property and homes. Many don't even know where their other family members are.

"I've never had it like this," said Houston storm survivor Minister Larry Daniel. "I feel like a homeless man – nowhere to go. But my faith won't change; it won't change."

Daniel recently moved to the area with his wife, Ronda. On Sunday, as floodwaters rose, she rushed to a nearby hospital where a friend had been taken.

While she was gone, Daniel was forced to evacuate their Dickinson mobile home. Now, he has no idea where she is. He says a friend tried to call her.

"I haven't heard back from him," Daniel said. "She had my phone, and of course, having cell phones you don't remember numbers."

He says right now, he's broken but will continue to keep his faith.

"God will provide. He will," Daniel declared.

Evacuee Shawn Palmer, whose home suffered water damage, says he's grateful to be alive.

"It happened so quick," he recalled. "Within a few hours there was three feet of water in there and I just grabbed whatever I could."

Palmer says he's thankful for a man who came by in a kayak and saved his life.

"He saved me. What had put him out there – he just wanted to help people. So if the Holy Spirit didn't move his heart, I don't know what would have happened to me," he said.

CBN News heard story after story of how God moved ordinary people to step up and save lives.

Others, like Houston's Lakewood Church, wanted to help, but rising flood waters prevented it at first.

"Everything around us was flooded – all the highways, all the feeder roads," Pastor Paul Osteen explained. Paul is the brother of head Pastor Joel Osteen. "It was just dangerous to try to get volunteers here or other people couldn't even reach the church."

Some media outlets had criticized Lakewood and Osteen for not immediately welcoming those forced from their homes by Hurricane Harvey.

"We told the city now that George R. Brown is full, let us help," Osteen recalled. "We will do anything we can. We are not here just for this stage. We are here to help rebuild, tear down and rebuild. We are here for the long haul."

"During that window when we were being sieged, we just couldn't move and it was dangerous," he said.

Right now, Lakewood Church is collecting donations and now evacuees are staying here as well.