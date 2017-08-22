Hundreds of Pastors in Former Confederate Capital Unite in Repentance Against Racism

Hundreds of pastors from Richmond, Virginia have signed a new statement of unity, rejecting the ideology of white supremacy and affirming that every human being is created in the image of God.

"As pastors and ministry leaders in Richmond, Virginia, we desire to express, with a unified voice, our sorrow over last weekend's tragic events in Charlottesville.

"These events underscore the broken state of our commonwealth, our country, and our world. Richmond, Virginia has long been a significant location in the dark history of racism and violence in America. As Christian leaders in this city, we declare, with a unified voice, that the gospel of Jesus Christ speaks clearly and relevantly in this particular moment," the statement reads.

The metro Richmond pastors and ministry leaders who signed the statement repented for any role the church has played in the sins of racism and resolved to preach, teach, and advocate against it.

"We resolve to lead in the way of love, and to seek ways to heal the divisions that separate races and cultures in our city," reads the statement.