Hurricane Harvey Victims Find Help at Refugio Church

After Harvey swept through the town of Refugio, Texas, almost every building in the town of 3,000 people suffered serious damage.

Nearly every business was destroyed.

But in a town that was once home to the Spanish Refugio Mission, residents have found a refuge at the Joy Ministries church.

The church, which was built to withstand hurricanes, sheltered 40 hurricane victims over the weekend.

Pastor Joel Garcia told the Dallas Morning News he set up the shelter because he knew people would have nowhere to go.

Brenda Holst's family was praying in their apartment while furniture was propped against the windows to kept them from blowing in from 140 mph winds.

They took shelter at Joy Ministries, as did Raul Padron and Carsha Balli, who learned of Joy Ministries on Facebook and stayed overnight.

Balli, who is pregnant, told the News, "I thought I was going to die last night."

Pastor Garcia said he is prepared to keep the shelter open for a few more days, but expects to run out of food.