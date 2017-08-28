'It Literally Felt Like There Was a Force Field Around Us': The Power of Prayer During Harvey

A local Texas woman is thanking God that she and her family are alive and she says it all because of prayer.

Michelle Franklin-Herrera lives in Corpus Christi, Texas where the high impact winds and drenching rains from Hurricane Harvey have crushed homes, snapped road signs, and flooded streets.

"It's just really emotional. Seeing it on TV is one thing," she said. "Being a part of it is completely different."

Michelle feels she is blessed because of people's prayers.

"Everyone kept praying this one specific prayer, a hedge of protection over us," she told WPSD-TV. "It literally felt like there was a force field around us when this was going on. I can't even describe it."

"You feel so blessed and you feel so honored that God had his hand over all of us through everything we went through," Michelle said. "But then again, we sit back now and we're just kind of like, 'Oh my goodness all these people are suffering major, major damage and it isn't over yet.'"

Michelle's home is still standing and has power.

She's taking the opportunity to be a blessing to those in need by opening up her home and offering a shower and a warm meal.

"We wanted to open the home up," says Herrera. "A hot shower, food in your tummy, an air conditioned place, internet and things like that. Those are things that other people are taking for granted right now and we don't want them to take that for granted, especially if they have family members that they're trying to reach."