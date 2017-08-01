'Let There be Light': Sean Hannity Stands for Christianity in New Film

Sean Hannity is taking on Hollywood.

He recently executive-produced a faith-based film called "Let There Be Light" which will be released October 27th.

Hannity joined Kevin Sorbo in making the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Sorbo is known for his role in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," as well as the Christian movie called, "God's Not Dead."

"Liberal Hollywood has increasingly moved the bar, making simple and honest films with solid faith and family values harder to find," Hannity told Variety.

"I felt compelled to start bringing quality films to the millions of forgotten Americans who want to see more of these heart-warming and entertaining stories that reflect our Judeo-Christian, all-American values," he continued.

Sorbo reportedly approached Hannity about shooting the film, and Hannity decided to sign onto the project within an hour of his visit.

The movie is currently in post-production.

"It's been likened to 'Ghost' meets 'Heaven Is for Real,' with a dash of 'God's Not Dead,'" Sorbo said about the film.