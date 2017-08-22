Nabeel Qureshi's Plea: 'Please Pray For Me! Please Pray That God Will Heal My Whole Body'

Christian evangelist Nabeel Qureshi, who is battling stage 4 stomach cancer, is asking people around the world to pray for him.

"Please pray for me," Nabeel pleads in a video blog posted days after doctors had to remove his entire stomach.

"I've been in hospital 30 days now," Nabeel says, as he struggles to speak in the video. "My stomach wouldn't stop bleeding due to the tumors. We really had no choice but to take out my stomach, or just face a bunch of blood loss which would ultimately lead to death."

Watch Nabeel's heartbreaking update below:

The ex-Muslim-turned-Christian apologists discovered on August 24, 2016 that he had a rare and deadly form of stomach cancer.

It was also that same day eleven years ago that he "acknowledged and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior."

"Rather than being disheartened by this "coincidence," Nabeel and his loved ones have been deeply encouraged, trusting that this is a sign of divine meaning and purpose within the sovereign will of God," read a statement on his Facebook page.

Nabeel appeared on The 700 Club and shared his faith and conversion experience:

Nabeel says the surgery to remove his stomach went well.

"I've been trying to recuperate since then," Nabeel says. "I've been very short of breath. They found some fluid around my lungs. Also my liver function is not returning to normal. But some things are."

Tens of thousands of people around the world are answering his request, posting prayers on his social media accounts.

In May, Nabeel's wife, Michelle, shared how she's spiritually coping with her husband's cancer battle.

"I remember listening to your autobiography in the car last year and thinking how this is a guy who is going to change the world," wrote Carl on Nabeel's Facebook page. "Though we've never met, we share a bond through Christ that makes you my brother. You are an incredible role model for me."

"Your life and attitude is one that reflects Jesus Christ. Please know that I am indeed praying for you and that this is not just a comment to help me feel better about myself, but that I am truly believing that whatever we humbly ask for in prayer, the Lord will hear and answer. God bless and heal you Nabeel," added Carl.

Yadira left this comment on Nabeel's YouTube channel:

"You are so brave man Dr. Nabeel. I found Jesus because of you sir. Many people found light because of you.God is in control. Praying for you sir. God bless you. Amen. "

Joel wrote:

"Lord, this man needs you and you alone! Without your healing touch and hand, his hope for this life is lost. Light up his life, Lord, and make him whole again!"

One viewer who saw Nabeel's latest video blog from his hospital bed admitted it was hard to watch.

"My heart aches for you and your family," wrote Stacie. "I wish I could take this away from you. I will do my best to pray for you continually. May your faith keep you strong."

Aftaar from New Zealand posted this message for Nabeel:

"I'm a former Muslim. I got saved because of you brother. I'm currently reading your book. You've inspired thousands around the world to follow Christ and I'm just one of them. Our church family is praying for you brother."

Nabeel says he doesn't know yet when he'll be able to go home.

"Please pray for me," Nabeel says. "That God would heal my liver, that he would heal my whole life, and restore me to life once again. So that I can see my home, see my wife, see my daughter."