Operation Blessing Ready to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

CBN's Operation Blessing is preparing to be on the ground in Texas, ready to help after Hurricane Harvey finishes its dirty work.

"Once the storm passes, we'll be able to go in, offer life sustaining supplies, hot meals, volunteer management, and most importantly, we'll be there for the people of Texas and the Gulf Coast to pray with them, love on them and help them take the first steps of recovery," Operation Blessing's Jody Gettys said.

The category 4 storm threatens to bring winds of 130 mph and up to 3 feet of rain. Operation Blessing has mobilized a kitchen, showers, a high-powered generator, and volunteers to help residents whose homes have been damaged.

While the Operation Blessing team has a lot of work to do this weekend, Gettys says they are thankful to all who give to CBN and OB.

"Without your support this wouldn't be possible. So those who give to CBN and OB, I want to personally say 'thank you. Thank you for your generosity, thank you for your prayer coverage, because we need it, not only here in the United States but around the world.'"