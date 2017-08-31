President Trump Thanks Faith-Based Groups for Harvey Relief Efforts

As relief efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump is planning to return to Texas Saturday to visit some of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, the president said faith-based organizations have played a large role in helping those affected by Harvey.

"Faith-based organizations have been incredible," President Trump told CBN News. "So I can just say I want to thank them very much."

CBN's Operation Blessing International has been on the ground in Texas, providing aid to some of the areas facing the worst storm damage.

Click here to help Operation Blessing do more to help the victims of Harvey's devastating impact.