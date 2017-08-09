PureFlix.com Offers Christian Soap Opera This Fall

PureFlix.com is venturing into the world of soaps with the company's first Christian soap opera debuting this fall.

"Hilton Head Island" is currently in production and features stars like Antonio Sabato Jr., Donna Mills and Wink Martindale. The faith and family-friendly entertainment company describes the show as a "22-episode family-focused dramatic series."

The soap is just one example of original content the streaming video-on-demand service is offering.

Late last month, PureFlix.com debuted the Christian sitcom, "Hitting the Breaks." It stars David A.R. White with Andrea Logan White, Gianna Simone, Kevin Downes and others.

The 10-episode series is about a former race car driver who moves his family to Colorado to run a country inn located in a town of lively characters.

Guest appearances on the sitcom include Tim Tebow, Rob Schneider and Carrot Top. On top of that, award-winning actor Burt Reynolds ends each episode with a prayer.

Another PureFlix Original Series is "Malibu Dan," which will debut after "Hilton Head Island." It's a 12-episode comedy about the co-host of a morning talk show in Malibu, California, who finds it difficult to balance his life at work and home. It also stars David A.R. White.

"There's clearly an appetite for original content in the streaming video world and we decided it was a hunger we needed to feed," said Greg Gudorf, CEO of PureFlix.com. "Our efforts paid off; Our growing subscriber base gravitates toward original series that are new, fresh and can only be seen on our platform."

Since mid-2015, PureFlix.com has launched seven original series.