Trump Threatens to Hit Congress Where it Hurts, Their Health Care

As President Trump continues to fight for health care reform, he may inflict the same pain on members of Congress that many Americans have felt: the pain of Obamacare.

The president has not given up on ending Obamacare, saying he wants a new plan in the Senate.

Over the weekend, he tweeted a warning to Congress that members may lose their exemption from Obamacare:

"If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!"

The president has repeatedly said Obamacare has to go, one way another.

"Let Obamacare explode. It is exploding right now," Trump has said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price insists Trump is just trying to move the debate in the right direction.

"That's why he keeps coming back to this and saying, look, Senate, do your job. Congress, do your job," Price said.

Transforming health care isn't Trump's only priority. He also wants to find a way to boost the economy by liberating small businesses.

Many have wondered what would happen if American business was unleashed from the tremendous burden of government regulations; it's something President Trump wants to see too.

He told small business owners at the White House Tuesday that he's creating an environment where small business can flourish.

"America is on the verge of a golden age for small business. We are ending job-killing regulation, these folks know that very well. And we are really ending at a record pace...and pursuing bold tax cuts so our companies can compete, thrive and grow," he said.

The president also pointed out that stocks have been hitting record highs, and unemployment has reached one of its lowest rates in 10 years.

Another way Trump is pushing economic growth is tax reform. Senate Republicans will bring a bill to the table this fall using a fast-track reconciliation process which would allow the bill to go forward without interference from Democrats.

It's not clear if Trump's threat to mess with Congress's health care is real, but along with his plans to cut taxes, it is clear the fight to end Obamacare is one the president seems determined to win.