Upcoming Solar Eclipse Seen As Unique Opportunity to Share the Gospel

On August 21 a historic solar eclipse is set to take place across the continental United States; something that hasn't happened in almost a century.

Some see the rare phenomenon as a sign from God and point to scripture to support their claims.

There are several passages that talk about the sun being blackened out or darkness descending on the land.

But whether the upcoming event is or isn't a sign from God, many Christians believe it serves as a good time to share the gospel.

"I'm not an astronomer," said Harrell Riley, Director of H.R. Ministries in Princeton, Kentucky. Yet, he sees God at work through nature and science.

"Anything that shows the power and presence of God gives us the liberty to point people to Jesus Christ and in that, everybody needs to be prepared for his return," he said in an interview with CBN News.

Kentucky is said to have some of the best seats in the country for the eclipse and reportedly, people from across the globe are making plans to travel there to see it.

"They're projecting somewhere around 250,000 people in our area. We have a town that's got 6,000," explained Riley.

"We're about 1.2 miles off of NASA's pinpoint marker on the map that shows the greatest place for total eclipse."

H.R. Ministries is hosting a three day festival called SolQuest for the purpose of evangelizing the masses expected to converge on the small town.

The ministry is partnering with local farmer David Ginn who cleared 75 acres of his land for the evangelistic outreach.

"But it was just so obvious from the very beginning, and Becky and I talked about it—my wife—and it was just very plain from the very beginning the Lord laid on our hearts—and it wasn't audible, I didn't hear, He didn't speak aloud to me—but the Spirit said, 'Honor me with this and watch what I'll do," Ginn shared with the Kentucky New Era.

Scheduled events will include a tent revival, concerts, activities for children and a Q & A session with a Christian scientist.

Ginn explained, "This isn't about pleasing or serving other Christians. It's about Christians serving a lost and dying world and being a witness for them. And when they come on the ground, to realize there's something different about this. They may not realize right off what's going on or what that is, but it's gonna be the power of the Lord and the Holy Spirit in a mighty way there. There's no doubt in my mind."

Riley agreed saying, "Our goal is as they come, what better way than to show them that the creator who put the sun and the moon and the stars up there, wants a relationship with them."

He said there has been some pushback about SolQuest, with some saying they don't want the world coming to town.

"There is a skeptcism in some local communities as well as a frustration on the hearts of I guess you say, some locals in relation to, we've got a quiet area around here," said Riley.

"We're out in the country and when you mention that many people coming, it makes people unsettled."

But he said the end result will be worth it.

"God wants to do something big and those that are in the middle of it who are obedient will be blessed in the midst of it and will see the power of God exhibited in the midst of it."

