US May Soon Buy New Air Force One Planes

08-01-2017
Erik Rosales

Months after President Donald Trump complained the U.S. is paying too much for a new Air Force One, the U.S. Air Force now believes it's come up with the perfect solution.

The Air Force found a pair of Boeing 747 jetliners abandoned by a bankrupt Russian airline, which are currently sitting in the Mojave Desert.

Military officials told CBN News they are now finalizing a contract with Boeing for the two planes.

The Air Force is not expected to disclose the specific value of the contract, but officials said that the military is getting a good deal on the planes.

Boeing lists the average sticker price of a 747-8 as $386.8 million.

"We're still working toward a deal to provide two 747-8s to the Air Force — but we are focused on providing a great value for the Air Force and the best price for the taxpayer," Boeing spokeswoman Caroline Hutcheson said in a telephone interview with CBN's national security correspondent, Erik Rosales.

The Pentagon could publicly announce the deal as soon as this week.

 

