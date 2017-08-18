Why 100,000 People Are Enduring the Summer to Hear the Gospel

The summer may be hot, but not as hot as the excitement stirring for SoCal Harvest 2017.

The massive event brings a wide array of Christian artists and thousands of guests - all for the purpose of sharing the Gospel.

"Harvest events are designed to be opportunities for Christians to invite family members, coworkers, friends, and acquaintances to hear the life-changing message of the Gospel in an environment that is entertaining and non-threatening," says the event's website.

Artists present include Lecrae, David Crowder, Phil Wickham, Jordin Sparks, Jeremy Camp, and Andy Mineo to name a few.

SoCal Harvest fest has been going on since 1990.

The event website reports 496,573 people have confessed faith in Christ, and that 8.6 million have participated in Harvest events.

The Orange County Register reports 100,000 will attend this year's event.

The SoCal Harvest is only 3 days away! Who are you going to bring?#SoCalharvest pic.twitter.com/Esd1tk9htW — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) August 15, 2017

Evangelist Greg Laurie will be speaking all three nights of the event. On Friday, he tweeted an invitation for people to come hear the message of the Gospel.

I am inviting you as my guest tonight to #HarvestSoCal! See you there! pic.twitter.com/YzZgCssTUm — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) August 18, 2017

"Pastor Greg will answer some of life's most important questions, such as, "What is the meaning of life?" and "What happens when we die?" according to the event website.

In light of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Laurie also said he intends to condemn racism at the event.

"There is no place in our society for prejudice and racism," he told The Orange County Register. "When people carry crosses to defend a racist ideology, that is a complete contradiction of scripture. Nazis were anti-Semitic and anti-Christian and to invoke any imagery from that era is reprehensible."

Laurie has authored more than 70 books. He currently serves as the senior pastor for Harvest Christian Fellowship.

SoCal Harvest 2017 will take place from August 18-20 in Anaheim, California at Angel Stadium. Admission is free.

"The one thing I absolutely love about the event is how we're all there with a common love of Christ," Laurie said. "I feel like our efforts are totally worth it, even if we help one lost sheep."