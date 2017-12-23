A Boy’s Christmas Prayer with Santa Goes Viral

A North Texas boy visited the Bass Pro Shops in Garland hoping to meet with Santa.

He had a simple wish, not for toys but for a healthy dad. So he petitioned Jolly Old Saint Nick.

But instead of offering the boy a Christmas wish only, Santa offered to pray.

Another mom overheard that conversation and posted this picture to Facebook.

Now, that moment has gone viral.

According to NBC DFW, the boy’s father, Jason Coker, suffers from a blood disease that leaves him hospitalized.

“All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad. He said he had a lot of pain,” Santa told NBC 5.

“I asked that the Lord would help him with the pain and help him to have enough joy in his heart to get through the pain,” Santa explained.

People online have seen the picture and shared their love through prayers, words of support and donations.

"I have no real words. It's just been heartwarming that so many people out there believe and care," Coker told NBC 5.