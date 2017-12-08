Billy Graham's Christmas Tips Will Help You Remember Jesus is the Reason for the Season

For many people, Christmas is a stressful time of the year. With parties, gifts exchanges, and shopping, there is a lot to think about.

Rev. Billy Graham has shared three tips that will keep your eyes on Jesus this holiday season.

1. Reflect on the Nativity Every Day

"Set aside time each day to focus on that first Christmas," Graham wrote in a blog post on his ministry's website.

"When you eat together as a family, pause not only to thank God for the gift of your food, but to thank Him for His greatest gift-the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ," he said. "In addition, each day set aside a few minutes to read about the birth of Jesus from the Bible. (You can find this in Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2.)."

2. Make Time to Do Something Special

Graham said one of the best ways to slow down and relax during Christmas time is to enjoy an event that focuses on the birth of Christ.

"Set aside time for something special—a Christmas concert, for example, or a Christmas pageant in your church. Make sure you also attend your church's regular services during the Christmas season; this will help you focus on Christ," Graham said.

3. Plan ahead



If you find yourself constantly running around this Christmas season, may the solution is managing your time better.

"Plan your time more wisely, so you don't fall into the same trap a year from now. Most of all, let this Christmas be the beginning of a journey for your family that lasts all year long—a journey with Christ. The Bible says that after the shepherds had seen Jesus, "they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child" (Luke 2:17)," he said.

Many people fall into the trap of overspending around Christmas. Graham says this a spiritual issue.

"This is a spiritual question—because it deals with everything from the way we use our money, to what we think is really important in life. Jesus said, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also" (Luke 12:34)," he said.

While presents are a fun way to celebrate the holiday, Graham said to remember who the season is about.

"The most important thing you can do, however, is to put Christ at the center of your Christmas-and your life. 'In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind' (John 1:4)," he said.