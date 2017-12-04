Charisma Magazine CEO on Trump's Jerusalem Embassy Move: 'I Believe He will'

President Donald Trump is expected to announce moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this week —or at least recognize Jerusalem as the capital.

The founder and CEO of Charisma Magazine and the author of the book "God and Donald Trump," Steve Strang, believes the president will fulfill this critical campaign promise.

"I believe he will," Strang told CBN News in an interview.

"He says it's not a matter of if, but when," the author said.

For nearly two decades previous presidents have avoided the embassy move, but Strang believes it's a new day under President Trump.

"Trump is different. Trump is his own man. He'll do what he thinks is right," Strang said.

Strang recently wrote an op-ed for The Hill entitled, Evangelicals were with Trump in 2016, and will be in 2020. He told CBN News the reason why evangelicals continue to fight for Trump is because Trump fights for them on issues like Israel.



"He's supported religious liberty in a way certainly the last president didn't, his focus on Israel is right on the money, he's proposed getting rid of the Johnson Amendment and some of those things — which are all issues evangelicals feel are important," Strang said.

Issues like religious liberty are of particular concern to evangelicals, especially since the Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in the landmark case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

"This case is important because it comes down to whose rights are supreme — religious rights, or are the rights of the left?" Strang explained.

Ultimately, Strang believes evangelicals will keep supporting Trump because they believe their values are finally being taken seriously.

"Finally we have an advocate. We have somebody we can talk to, somebody who's going to bat for us because we feel like we've been losing ground," he said.