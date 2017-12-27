Displaying
Franklin Graham Shares Gospel with Rosie O'Donnell: 'Let Him Heal Your Heart'

12-27-2017
Talia Wise
Evangelist Franklin Graham has told actress Rosie O'Donnell to "put her faith and trust in Jesus" after she tweeted a message telling House Speaker Paul Ryan to go "straight to hell."

"Rosie, you don't have the keys to hell, but I know the One who does," Graham wrote on Facebook.

"I hope one day you will put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ and let him heal your heart, clean up your mouth, and forgive your sins," the evangelist added.

His message comes after the ex-View co-host attacked Speaker Ryan over a Christmas video message he posted on Twitter Saturday.
 

 

Apparently, O'Donnell was upset over passage of the GOP tax reform law and Ryan's Christmas message touched off a rant.

 

Graham responded to O'Donnell tweet by sharing the Gospel.

"Hell is going to be filled with people who rejected God's offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent," he wrote. "Jesus Christ is God in the flesh, and He took your sins and mine to the Cross, dying in our place, so that we might live--if we would turn from our sins and put our faith in Him."

Previously, O'Donnell attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro with an obscene tweet over the GOP tax plan.

Shapiro reported the incident to Twitter who initially declined to delete the tweet.

 

The company later reversed its decision.

