'Global Anti-Semitism is On the Rise' : Pastor Hagee Calls Out the United Nations for Jerusalem Vote

The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday calling President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move the U.S. embassy there "null and void."

While this resolution does nothing to change U.S. plans, John Hagee, pastor and founder of Christians United for Israel, says the vote reveals exactly what's wrong with the United Nations.

"The nations are outraged by this because this is a reflection of who they absolutely are. The United Nations is a habitation of tinhorn dictators who spend much of their waking hours fabricating human rights violations against Israel," Hagee told CBN News.

"Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years since King David conquered the city from the Jebusites. This historical fact is an absolute irritation to the United Nations because they're preaching historical fiction that the Palestinians should have control of the city of Jerusalem, if not the whole of the nation of Israel."

It came as no surprise that the Arab nations rallied together to condemn President Trump's decision about Jerusalem. However, some were surprised so many European nations joined them. Hagee said this is due to an increase of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment rising in Europe.

"Europe is extremely anti-Semitic. England is perhaps one of the most anti-Semitic places in Europe. London has an Islamic mayor. Parts of London live under Shariah Law," he said. "Anti-Semitism is exploding in France and Germany and the U.N. vote is nothing more than a revelation of the global anti-Semitism that is on the rise."

After the vote, President Trump threatened to pull funding from the United Nations -- a decision Hagee praises.

"It would be absolutely wonderful if they cut funding to the whole United Nations entirely," he said, also taking time to honor UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. "Ambassador Nikki Haley is quickly becoming a national hero, a political superstar. She's bold and fearless and persistent in her defense of Israel and America."

Hagee believes Trump's recent actions surrounding Jerusalem are a good sign of how the rest of his presidency will go.

"The things I see ahead is that the president will keep his promises.... I think he's doing a fabulous job," he said.