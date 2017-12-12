He Predicted Trump Would Be President 6 Years Ago; Here's Why This Prophet Says Trump Is in for Two Terms

In November of 2016, the world witnessed what many said was impossible: Donald Trump elected President of the United States. Nearly every poll predicted his defeat but when the electoral map flipped red in the final hours, one man says he'd always known Trump would win.

His name is Mark Taylor, coauthor of The Trump Prophecies, who says nearly everything God told him is coming to pass.

'You're Hearing the Voice of a President'

In April of 2011, Taylor, a retired firefighter from Orlando, Florida, was watching the news when then businessman Donald Trump came on the screen.

"I didn't know a lot about Donald, I just knew that he was a very powerful businessman, built this empire, and he was toying with the idea of running for president at the time. Most people thought it was a joke so I'm listening to him on an interview and all of the sudden I hear the voice of the Lord say, 'You're hearing the voice of a president,'" Taylor said.

He went into his office, got out a pen and paper and started to write what he says the Holy Spirit told him.

"He was saying basically that America was going to prosper like never before; Israel and America, the ties between the two countries would be stronger than ever before; the dollar would be the strongest it's ever been, it was very detailed as far as what God was showing me," Taylor said.

At the time, Taylor suffered from an illness that made him so lethargic he had to stay home. That's when he sought help from well-known Christian physician Dr. Don Colbert. During one visit, Taylor shared the prophecy with Dr. Colbert and his wife, Mary.



Seeing the Father's 'Rhythm' in the Prophecy

"As I read this prophecy I saw the Father's rhythm throughout the whole prophecy. And I recognized the rhythm, or frequency you could call it, because God has His own frequency," Mary Colbert said. "I literally collapsed into a chair and said, Donald Trump is going to be our next President!?"

Colbert knew if the prophecy were to come true, it would take a lot of prayer.

"I began getting the prophecy in the hands of major leaders across the country, the Body of Christ, people that I knew that were influencers within their church. I started a prayer chain – 15 minutes a day. We started on Labor Day, the Lord instructed me to do it on Labor Day. He said, 'This is going to be a labor of love; do it all the way through the election.'"

A 2012 Run for Presidency Was Not to Be

Taylor originally thought the prophecy would happen during the 2012 presidential election – but it was not to be.

"I thought I'd truly missed it," Taylor said.

But then, on June 16, 2015, Donald Trump announced he was running for President of the United States. Suddenly Mark's prophetic word didn't seem so far-fetched, although most people still didn't take the billionaire businessman seriously.

As the race for the White House grew heated and ugly at times, Colbert had moments of doubt and called on God for confirmation. She says the Holy Spirit impressed upon her to watch the upcoming Belmont Stakes horse race of June 2016, where a horse named Creator beat a horse named Destin by a hair.

"And the CNN headline said: 'Creator Wins by a Photo Finish!' I sat back in my chair and I said, 'God you're really going to do this!'" Mary proclaimed.

When election night finally arrived, Trump's win astounded the most experienced political journalists. Many were visibly shaken on the air as they couldn't believe Trump had won.

Stopping an Anti-Christian Agenda

Taylor says God used Trump to stop an anti-Christian agenda that was taking hold of America.

"The enemy's timeline has been denied by the Most-High God and it's through Donald Trump a lot of this is being denied right now," Taylor said. "And what God is saying right now is 'No, it's not time right now because there are many things that God wants to accomplish on the earth right now,'" he said.

But Taylor says there's one part of the prophecy that hasn't come to pass yet – regarding the news media.

News Media Prophecy

"It says the news media would be captivated by him, and they would even begin to agree with him. That's the only line in the prophecy that hasn't come to pass yet, so we have to ask ourselves, what's fixing to happen to make the mainstream media to begin to agree with him?"

So I asked Mark the question, what is "fixing to happen?"

"God's going to clean out the news media," Taylor said. "God is looking for His people right now, His millionaires and billionaires basically to come in and start investing in these places and buying them out; taking over. God is going to rebuild them and restore them because there is no spirit of truth in them right now – and that's what God is going to restore.

Taylor believes Trump's victory is just the beginning. The fireman-prophet also predicts the church will thrive and America will see a great move of God.

"The Army of God will have victory after victory after victory – and I love what Pres. Trump always says…you'll get sick and tired of winning, if there is such a thing, and that's the same way for the Army of God it's going to be victory after victory after victory!", he said.

When asked whether Trump will win a second term, Taylor said "Absolutely. I'm sure about that because when people see the good that the country is coming in to, the prosperity, the economy, the jobs – he's going to sail in to the second term," Taylor said.

Full Text of Mark Taylor's April 28, 2011 Trump Prophecy:

"The Spirit of God says I've chosen this man Donald Trump for such a time as this. For as Benjamin Netanyahu is to Israel, so shall this man be to the United States of America, for I will use this man to bring honor, respect and restoration to America. America will be respected once again as the most powerful, prosperous nation on Earth other than Israel. The dollar will be the strongest it has ever been in the history of the United States and will once again be the currency by which all others are judged. The Spirit of God says the enemy will quake and shake, and fear this man I have anointed. They will even quake and shake when he announces he is running for President. It will be like the shot heard across the world. Then you will say what shall we do now? This man knows all our tricks and schemes. We've been robbing America for decades. What should we do to stop this? The Spirit says, ha, no one shall stop this that I have started, for the enemy has stolen from America for decades and it stops now. For I will use this man to reap the harvest that the United States has sown for and plunder from the enemy what he has stolen, and return it back sevenfold to the United States. The enemy will say, 'Israel, Israel, what about Israel?' Israel will be protected by America once again. The Spirit says yes, America will once again stand hand in hand with Israel and the two shall be as one, for the ties between Israel and America will be stronger than ever and Israel will flourish like never before. The Spirit of God says I will protect America and Israel, for this next President will be a man of his word. When he speaks the world will listen and know that there is something greater in him than all the others before him. This man's word is his bond and the world and America will know this, and the enemy will fear this, for this man will be fearless. The Spirit says when the financial harvest begins so shall the parallel in the spiritual for America. The Spirit of God says in this next election they will spend billions to keep this president out. It will be like money down the toilet. Let them waste their money, for where it comes from is being used by evil forces at work, but they will not succeed. This next election will be a clean sweep for the man that I have chosen. They will say things about this man, the enemy, but it will not affect him and they will say it rolls off of him like a duck. For even as the feathers of a duck protect it, so shall my feathers protect this next president. Even mainstream news media will be captivated by this man and the abilities that I gift to him and they will even begin to agree with him, says the Spirit." – Mark Taylor



