'He's Not Going Anywhere!' Why 'Fireman Prophet' Calls Trump Impeachment Attempts 'Futile'

Mark Taylor, known as the fireman prophet and co-author of The Trump Prophecies, says impeachment attempts on President Donald Trump will be futile.

Taylor said that in 2011 God told him that then businessman Donald Trump would be president – and despite his many enemies, God would protect him.

"They will say things about this man, the enemy, but it will not affect him and they will say it rolls off of him like a duck. For even as the feathers of a duck protect it, so shall my feathers protect this next president." – Mark Taylor 2011 "The Trump Prophecies"

On Wednesday, 58 Democrats in Congress voted to try and impeach President Trump, but the House overwhelmingly voted to kill the resolution as most Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the move.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, brought the resolution, accusing Trump, among other things, of being bigoted and a racist. After his resolution was read aloud, the House voted 364-58 to table the resolution.

No Reason to Fear

Taylor said months ago, "Rest assured, they may try these things but none of that's going to succeed because this man has been anointed and appointed by God. He's not going anywhere so I want to put that out there for the people because there's a lot of fear out there."

"There's no reason to be walking in fear right now," he continued. "What I want to encourage people to do is to stay engaged in the fight. This is not a time to lay down the weapons of your warfare."

Mark's co-author, Mary Colbert, says, "Mark prophesied before he was elected, they will try to impeach him but it will not work, so God already gave us a headline warning that they're really going to try to do this."

"That is not going to happen. He (Trump) has angels assigned to him and his family. You try to harm this man, God help you!," Colbert added.

Taylor said, "Interesting this about today's impeachment vote – it was by a 306 margin; Donald Trump won the election by 306 electoral college votes. You think that's a sign? Yes."