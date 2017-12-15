Hilarious Church Nativity Scene Goes Viral

A preschool Nativity scene at First Baptist Church of White Pine, Tennessee, is bringing joy to millions around the world.

Tana Benson, a member of the church, posted the adorable video on her Facebook page Sunday.

It shows kids in the Christmas play fighting over baby Jesus.

In it, Tana's daughter, two-year Teegan Benson, can been seen playing the sheep in the church play. But she ends up stealing the baby Jesus doll and begins dancing with it on stage.

Three-year-old Collia Weems then tries to take the doll from Benson and the two end up fighting back and forth over the baby.

Benson wrote, "My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action! Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs. Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family! Laughed so hard I cried!"

The audience also erupted in laughter over the scene.

"She (Teegan) pulls back the little blanket, and I thought 'Oh no,' Benson said in an interview with Knox News.

She added, "So she gets the baby Jesus, and Mary, which is Collia Weems, she is a stickler for the rules, and she knew that Teegan wasn't supposed to have the baby Jesus, so she was real quick to let her know 'Hey, let me get that back and put it back so we can do what we're supposed to do,' and Teegan wasn't having it. She thought, 'I've got this.' "

More than 8 million people have viewed the video on Benson's Facebook page. She said she is totally surprised at the response.

"Actually everything on my Facebook has been really private, and it was private, and then a lady asked if she could share it," Benson said.

"She was wanting to share it with her church family, and my settings just really didn't allow other people to view the video unless you were friends with me, so I thought, 'No big deal.' Thinking it wouldn't really go very far, and then when I had noticed, 'Wow, that has 1,000 views. I don't know 1,000 people. This is crazy.' So then just the way I guess it just kind of went viral, as they say, it's been overwhelming for sure."

Benson said she hopes the funny video encourages people to see the true hope and meaning of the Christmas season.

"You know, it really is a funny video, and it really is a positive thing this time of year and really kind of still — though it's funny — still kind of focuses on what I know to be the true meaning of Christmas, which is Jesus," she said.

