Judge Denies Injunction Forcing CA Baker to Make Cakes for Same-Sex Weddings

The state of California attempted to shut down a baker after its Christian owner refused to make cakes for same-sex weddings, saying it went against her religious beliefs.

California's Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a surprise motion for a temporary restraining order—giving the owner of Tastries Baker, Cathy Miller less than 12 hours to prepare.

"This un-professionalism is just another example of the LGBT activists and their government allies' crusade to crush Cathy because of her Christian beliefs," said Charles LiMandri, president and chief counsel for the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF).

A judge denied the motion which would have forced Miller to create wedding cakes for LGBT couples or not sell them at all.

"We're Christian, we love everyone," she said. "God created everyone - we love everyone."

"But there's certain things that violate my conscience," Miller continued. "And my conscience will not allow me to participate in things that I feel are wrong. And most of what's based on is scripture. I don't feel as though I should be picked on because of my beliefs."

Miller says she has received hate mail and threats since this all began in August.

"It's no coincidence that the DFEH's new attack on Cathy comes as the Supreme Court weighs the similar case of cake artist Jack Phillips in Colorado," LiMandri said.

"The assault on religious liberty and the freedom of conscience is simply astounding. But neither Cathy nor we are backing down — the freedom of all Americans is at stake."

According to FCDF the judge denied the restraining order because he had not had a chance to hear Miller's account of what happened.

A hearing date for the case is set for February 2.

